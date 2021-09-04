Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $15.02. Zevia PBC shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

