Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.38 or 0.00319441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00205663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

