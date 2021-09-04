ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1,700.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.00316774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00166111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

