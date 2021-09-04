Zap Price Hits $0.0493 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $95,125.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

