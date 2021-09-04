Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €104.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €94.70 ($111.41) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

