Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of ZAL opened at €94.70 ($111.41) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

