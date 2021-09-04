Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

