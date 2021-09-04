Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to “Buy”

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

