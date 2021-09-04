Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 278.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 984,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.