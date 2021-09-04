Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.