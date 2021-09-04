Zacks Investment Research Lowers KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Hold

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNBE. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $183,063.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock valued at $138,624,202.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $6,254,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

