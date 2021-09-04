Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Hold

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

