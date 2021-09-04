Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

PTON opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

