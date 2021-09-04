Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

FUNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. First United has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. Analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,277 shares of company stock worth $131,377. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First United by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First United by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

