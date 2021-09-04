Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

