Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

