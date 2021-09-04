Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.