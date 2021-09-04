Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

