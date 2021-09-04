Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $30.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. CEVA reported sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33, a PEG ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $5,321,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.