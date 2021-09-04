Zacks: Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce $72.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.82 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $288.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.03.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 175.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

