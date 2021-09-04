Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,565. The company has a market capitalization of $450.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

