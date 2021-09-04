Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.