Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.