Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $10,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 1,544.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.14. 265,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

