Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce $10.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the lowest is $9.89 million. Progenity posted sales of $25.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $62.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $62.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.22 million, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15.

PROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 26,742,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athyrium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Progenity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter worth about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.