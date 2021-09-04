Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

