Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $340.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.21 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,561. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

