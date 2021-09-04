Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,380. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.34.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

