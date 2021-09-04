Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. Twitter has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

