Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce sales of $5.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.17 million to $6.03 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 34,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.