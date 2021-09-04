Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $252.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

