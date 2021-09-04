Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $252.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

