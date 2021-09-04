Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $57.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $220.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

