Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $77.35. 1,903,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,341,000 after purchasing an additional 219,472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

