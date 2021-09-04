Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $49.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $51.02 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $193.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PFBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. 48,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

