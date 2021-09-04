Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.82 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 635,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.64. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

