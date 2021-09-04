Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00. Latch has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.