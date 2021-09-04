Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 41,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,094. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

