Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.94 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.