Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.90 on Friday. 142,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

