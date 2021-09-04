Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daseke by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.