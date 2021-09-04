Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 1,198,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,501. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.