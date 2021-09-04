Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

YUM stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

