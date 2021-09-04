yieldwatch Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $172,933.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00065735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00168966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.22 or 0.08093765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.97 or 0.99510050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.14 or 0.00823531 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

