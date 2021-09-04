YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $66.98 million and approximately $935,282.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.