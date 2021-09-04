YIELD App Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $66.98 million and $935,282.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

