W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

