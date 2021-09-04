WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16. Approximately 59,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 730,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

