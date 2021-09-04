WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16. Approximately 59,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 730,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

