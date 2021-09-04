WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.96

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 4237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,439,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 157.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,335.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

