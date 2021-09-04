William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 108.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

