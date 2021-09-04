Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.