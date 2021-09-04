Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

WLK opened at $86.93 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

