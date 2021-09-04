Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.